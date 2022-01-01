Go
Siam Delight Thai Cuisine

128 Cabot St • $$

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)

CHICKEN SATAY (4 pieces)$7.00
Grilled marinated strips of chicken skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
NOODLE ON THE BEACH🌶🌶$10.00
Wide rice noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimp, eggs, baby corn, basil, bell peppers, carrots, onions, snow peas, and straw mushrooms in spicy house sauce.
SIAM RANGOON (6 pieces)$6.00
Fried wonton skins filled with carrots, crab meat, cream cheese, onions, and scallions, served with sweet and spicy sauce.
VEGGIE ROLLS (5 pieces$6.00
Fried spring rolls filled with tasty sliced vegetables, served with pineapple sauce.
THAI FRIED RICE$10.00
Fried rice with eggs, baby corn, carrots, onions, peas, scallions, snow peas, tomatoes, and topped with crispy fried chicken.
PAD THAI$10.00
Famous Thai rice noodles stir fried with eggs, beansprouts, scallions, and topped with crushed peanuts.
TOM YUM 🌶$3.50
Thai style hot and sour soup with cilantro, mushrooms, lime juice, and Thai chili paste.
PORK DUMPLINGS (8 pieces)$6.00
PAD SEE YUE$10.00
Wide rice noodle stir fried with chicken, shrimp, eggs, broccoli, and carrot in sweet soy sauce
THAI ROLLS (4 pieces)$6.00
Fried spring ce.rolls filled with chicken and tasty sliced vegetables, served with pineapple sau
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

128 Cabot St

Beverly MA

