Siam Ginger

Come in and enjoy!!

22 Bow St • $$

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)

Popular Items

Gyoza$6.95
Dinner Drunken Noodle$11.95
Lunch Pad Thai$9.95
Scallion Pancakes$5.95
Somerville Fried Rice$13.95
Dinner Pad See-Lew$11.95
Vegetarian Rolls$5.95
Crab Rangoon$5.95
Dumpling$6.95
Dinner Pad Thai$11.95
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

22 Bow St

Somerville MA

Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

