Siam Glastonbury
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • CHICKEN
45 Welles Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
45 Welles Street
Glastonbury CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bricco Trattoria
Live & Eat Well Always!
Plan B
So we had this idea. That food can bring people together in a bunch of different ways. Neighbors with neighbors. Locals with local ingredients. And bourbon lovers with bourbons worth loving.
Rooftop 120
Come in and enjoy!
El Pollo Guapo
We Serve Chicken! Your Handsome AF local rotisserie restaurant