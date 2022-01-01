Go
Siam Glastonbury

SALADS • CHICKEN

45 Welles Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1977 reviews)

Popular Items

Chrispy Shrimp$6.95
Fried coconut shrimp served with plum sauce.
Pad Thai (GF)
Thin rice noodle, ground peanut, bean sprouts, scallions, and egg.
Crab Rangoon$6.95
Crab meat and cream cheeses in wonton wraps.
Chicken Wings$6.95
Deep fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce.
L - Drunken Noodle ***
Sauteed flat noodle, basil, chile, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and egg.
Thai Iced Tea$3.25
Sriracha Noodle **
Sauteed flat noodle with sriracha sauce, broccoli, mushroom, carrots, bean sprouts, onion, scallions and egg.
Pad See Ew
Sauteed flat noodle with sweet soy sauce, egg, broccoli and Chinese broccoli.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, cashew nuts, onion, scallions, tomatoes and egg.
Thai Fried Rice
Onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg.
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

45 Welles Street

Glastonbury CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
