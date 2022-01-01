Siam Rice
A family-owned and operated local thai eatery
1906 S. State Street
Popular Items
Location
1906 S. State Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
TeaPotBrew Bakery
Tea/coffee shop and bakery that features over 40+ teas, pastries baked onsite in small batches, macarons, breakfast, sandwiches, soup and gelato/ice cream. Catering also available.
Chicago Oyster House
Prime Seafood & Steaks
Chicago Waffles
Come in and enjoy!
16th Street Bar
Your Neighborhood Bar and Lounge