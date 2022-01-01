Go
Siam Rice

A family-owned and operated local thai eatery

1906 S. State Street

Popular Items

Pad See Eiw$12.00
Wide noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, and sweet soy sauce.
Thai Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fried with onions, carrots, green peas, and egg.
Pad Thai$10.00
Thin rice noodles with green chives, bean sprouts, yellow tofu, sweet radish, egg, and crushed peanuts.
Panang Curry$14.00
A very popular Thai curry topped with lime leaves.
Thai Pockets$6.00
Pan fried dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables, served with delicious sesame soy sauce.
Veggie Egg Rolls$5.00
Vegetable egg rolls with cabbage, carrot, onion, and vermicelli noodle fried in sesame oil Served with sweet & sour sauce
Crazy Noodles$12.00
Pad ki mao. wide noodles, Thai basil, carrots, green beans, baby corn, tomatoes, bean sprouts, and hot peppers.
Golden Crab$6.00
Imitation crab, cream cheese, and celery, wrapped in crispy crepes. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Basil (Pad Ka Prow)$12.00
Pad ka prow. Ground chicken or your choice of meat stir-fried with garlic, hot peppers, and Thai basil.
Siam Rolls$6.00
Shrimp, chicken, carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, and Thai basil wrapped in rice paper. Served with sweet tamarind sauce with peanuts.
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
