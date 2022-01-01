Go
Siam Sky

We are extremely pleased to welcome you to Siam Sky Thai cuisine.
With our first-class recipes, special ingredients, and Thai cooking experience of our chefs, we are highly confident that the Thai food we will serve you is truly authentic, we do not use MSG.
We hope our amiable and excellent service will make you more than a guest, more like a friend.
We hope to see you soon at our restaurant.
All Staff and the Management of Siam Sky.
Monday - Friday
Lunch 11am- 3pm
Dinner 4pm- 9pm
Saturday noon-9pm
Sunday 4pm-9pm
Location: 8 Mill St, Blue Hill, Maine
8 Mill Street

Avg 4.5 (91 reviews)

Rolls ( fried)$8.50
Crispy vegetable spring rolls fried golden brown with sweet and spicy sauce
California Roll$12.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber and sesame seed
Crab Rangoon$8.50
Crispy wontons stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, onions and carrots served with sweet and sour sauce
Lomein Noodles$13.50
Stir fried egg noodles with chicken and shrimp, onions, broccoli, carrots, snow peas and baby corn with a brown sauce
Pad Thai noodles$13.50
Stir fried noodles with egg, bean sprouts and scallions, topped with crushed peanuts
Lunch Specials$13.50
Pork Dumplings$8.50
Wontons served with sweet black sauce
Drunken Noodles *$13.50
Stir fried flat rice noodles with egg, green beans, carrots, onions, bell peppers and basil leaves in a spicy Thai sauce
Siam Sky Fried Rice$13.50
Thai fried rice with egg, scallions, onions, peas and carrots
Fresh Rolls$8.50
Steamed rice paper wrapped with chicken, shrimp or tofu, rice noodles and vegetables, served with our homemade peanut sauce
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

8 Mill Street

Blue Hill ME

