Siam Thai Asian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
3547 Lexington Ave. N.
Popular Items
Location
3547 Lexington Ave. N.
Arden Hills MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
yum! kitchen & bakery
Welcome to yum!
REM5 Virtual Reality Laboratory
Eat, Drink & VR
Taberna
We serve delicious, scratch-made Street Tacos! We offer great appetizers, a wide-diverse menu of fun and exciting tacos and more favorites like a freshly ground burger, or our hot and tasty churros!
My Burger Uptown
Come in and enjoy!