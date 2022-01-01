Go
Siam 9

Authentic Thai Cuisine!

456 Main St

Popular Items

Thai Chicken Spring Roll$7.45
Homemade, fried crispy rolls filled with chicken, cabbage, carrot and vermicelli noodle. Server with sweet chili sauce.
Siam Drunken Noodle (Online Dinner)
Rice vermicelli noodle with bell peppers, onions, bean sprouts and egg in yellow curry.
Red Curry (Online Dinner)
Bamboo shoot, green beans, broccoli, carrots, peppers, basil all freshly cooked to order!
Crispy Roll$7.45
Fried crispy rolls filled with cabbage, carrot, taro & vermicelli noodle. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Crab Rangoon$7.45
Homemade crispy wontons filled with premium cream cheese and imitation crab. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Pad Thai (Online Dinner)
Rice noodle in pad Thai sauce with chicken & shrimp, bean sprouts, scallion & egg topped with crushed peanuts.
Spicy Pad Thai (Online Dinner)
Rice noodle cooked in spicy Pad Thai sauce with egg, bell peppers, onions, carrots and basil.
Chicken Satay$7.45
Grilled chicken skewers, marinated in Thai spices and coconut milk. Served with our delicious house peanut sauce.
Dumplings$7.45
Delicious dumplings, filled with pork. Steamed or Fried served with our homemade tangy soy sauce, topped with crispy garlic.
Pad See U (Online Dinner)
Wide rice noodles, cooked in our house sauce with broccoli, cabbage, carrots, bean sprouts and egg.
Location

456 Main St

Holden MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
