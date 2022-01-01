Go
Siamo Napoli

Welcome to our authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of North Park, San Diego CA. Here, you will have the chance to indulge in traditional Neapolitan dishes, pizzas, desserts and more. You can also taste many imported wines of various varieties, both local and imported beers and full bar service for classic and modern cocktails.

PIZZA • PASTA

3959 30th St • $$

Avg 4.9 (1956 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$13.00
Authentic Neapolitan style pizza (Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and basil, EVO Oil. )
Cesar$8.00
Because, why not?
Piccante$16.00
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, sopressata, calabrian peppers.
Salciccia e Friarielli$15.00
Mozzarella, house-made fennel sausage, rapini.
Penne Bolognese$19.00
Penne pasta in everyones favorite meat sauce.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
Potato dumpling, tomato sauce and smoked provola.
Contadina$16.00
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella house fennel sausage with mixed mushrooms.
Burratta Ravioli Special$24.00
Ravioli stuffed with buratta, ricotta, and topped with artichokes and crispy pancetta.
Lemon Cake$9.00
Mascarpone, Lemon, White Chocolate
Parpardelle con il Ragu D'Agnello$24.00
Cabernet infused pasta with slow braised lamb ragout.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3959 30th St

San Diego CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
