The Renegade Winery is no conventional winery. We’ve created the Pocono Mountain Region’s first urban concept winery. A move that takes a true renegade to make. The name Renegade was inspired by our unconventional way of thinking about wine and winemaking, crafting our premium wines right in the heart of historic downtown Stroudsburg. We strive to combine both the quality of tradition with the freedom of innovation. Settle into the wine bar for a wine tasting and learn how our wines are crafted.