Sibley restaurants you'll love

Sibley restaurants
Must-try Sibley restaurants

1015 Steak Company image

GRILL • STEAKS

1015 Steak Company

1015 2nd Ave, Sibley

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib Sandwich$13.00
Sliced USDA choice Angus prime rib on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Au jus
Alfredo w/Chicken$18.00
Penne noodles with a charbroiled chicken breast and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce
Fillet Mingon$36.00
Bacon wrapped fillet mignon seasoned and grilled to perfection.
More about 1015 Steak Company
reBar Lounge & Lanes image

 

reBar Lounge & Lanes

945 3rd Avenue, Sibley

No reviews yet
More about reBar Lounge & Lanes
Sibley Country Club image

 

Sibley Country Club

700 11th Avenue Northeast, Sibley

No reviews yet
More about Sibley Country Club
