Sibley restaurants you'll love
Sibley's top cuisines
Must-try Sibley restaurants
More about 1015 Steak Company
GRILL • STEAKS
1015 Steak Company
1015 2nd Ave, Sibley
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice Angus prime rib on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Au jus
|Alfredo w/Chicken
|$18.00
Penne noodles with a charbroiled chicken breast and shredded Parmesan cheese in a creamy alfredo sauce
|Fillet Mingon
|$36.00
Bacon wrapped fillet mignon seasoned and grilled to perfection.
More about reBar Lounge & Lanes
reBar Lounge & Lanes
945 3rd Avenue, Sibley
More about Sibley Country Club
Sibley Country Club
700 11th Avenue Northeast, Sibley