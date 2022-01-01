Go
Merc on main

Great Taste Meets Local Flavor.
240 East Main Street

Popular Items

Palermo's - Breakfast Sandwich$5.00
Freshly Made Egg and Cheese sandwich served with your choice of meat!
Palermo's - #2 Handcrafted Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hot or Mild | Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup & Mustard | Served w/ homemade chips
BROTH - # 1 Chicken Pho + seasonal vegetables$12.00
bone broth based soup with shredded chicken on a bed of rice noodles topped with sliced red onion, green onion, and cilantro.
Served with the following garnish on the side: Thai Basil, Lime, chili pepper, hoisin, sriracha
BROTH - #3 Beef Special Pho$12.00
Steak, Brisket, Meatball, rice noodles, sliced onion, green onion, cilantro
served with the following garnish: Thai basil, lime, chili pepper, beansprouts, hoisin, sriracha
Palermo's - #5 Handcrafted Cold Sandwich$10.00
Choice of Freshly Roasted Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, Tuna or Ham
| Served w/ homemade chips
BBQ chicken rice bowl (lemongrass)$11.00
BBQ Rice plate - lemongrass chicken, jasmine rice, shredded organic rainbow carrots, purple cabbage, cucumber served with house sauce
BROTH - # 1 Chicken Pho$9.00
bone broth based soup with shredded chicken on a bed of rice noodles topped with sliced red onion, green onion, and cilantro.
Served with the following garnish on the side: Thai Basil, Lime, chili pepper, hoisin, sriracha
BROTH - #2 Brisket and Steak Pho$11.00
Brisket and rare steak, rice noodles, sliced onion, green onion, cilantro
served with the following garnish on the side: Thai basil, lime, chili pepper, beansprouts, hoisin, sriracha
Palermo's - #3 Ribeye Burger Stuffed with Cheddar$14.00
Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup & Mustard | Served w/ homemade chips
Rococo - Latte
Location

240 East Main Street

Rochester NY

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

