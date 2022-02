We are so excited to offer complimentary curb-side delivery, on all orders over $50 to addresses under a 5 mile range (partnering with DoorDash)

Welcome to the Concierge Hospitality Experience by Sichuan House:

Eat Chinese. Savor Sichuan. Stay at Home.

Order online now!

Go to www.sichuaneats.com.



TAPAS • NOODLES

3505 Wurzbach Rd #102 • $$