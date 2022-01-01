Go
Sicily

Sicily Osteria is a new neighborhood restaurant inspired by Sicilian cuisine located on NYC’s historic Restaurant Row from New York City Restaurant Group (NYCRG). Having opened over 40 restaurants over the past several decades, they excited to be returning to their Sicilian roots with Sicily Osteria. They have brought on two highly experienced chefs, Asi Maman (Marea, Osteria Morini, M. Wells; NYC) and Heather Pelletier (Osteria Morini, Vaucluse, Chumley’s; NYC) to lead Sicily Osteria’s kitchen.
Their menu features a modern take on classic Sicilian dishes with a focus on Sicilian ingredients,
including sea salt, olive oil, capers, fennel, eggplants, and other indigenous components. Sicily Osteria’s motto “Si Mangia Bene, Si Paga Poco,” comes from their family’s matriarch, and means to “eat well, but spend a little,” bringing both quality and value to the restaurant’s guests.

328-330 W 46th Street

Location

New York NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
