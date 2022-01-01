Go
Toast

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

The only naturally fermented sourdough pizza in Metro Detroit. No sugar, vegetable oil, yeast, or bleached/bromated flour. We use the freshest local ingredients. Come and give us a try!

3554 w vernor

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Bread$10.99
Detroit Square
Classic Detroit Style Pan Pizza. Build Your Own Up to 5 Items!
2 Liter
The Bad Hunter
Garlic white sauce base Grande mozzarella, marinated artichokes, fresh mushrooms, spinach, red onions, & sun dried tomatoes
Garlic Lovers
Garlic sauce base , Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, Italian sausage, chopped onions, tomatoes, cheddar, & parmesan cheeses.(no pork by products )
Round
Build Your Own Pizza Up to 5 items!
Gluten Free$14.99
Soda Cans
Meat Lovers
Marinara base Grande mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, & bacon.(no pork by products)
Benchmark Margherita
Our spin on the classic! Fresh and aged mozzarella, olive oil, parmesan, and fresh basil.

Location

3554 w vernor

Detroit MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Club

No reviews yet

All ages event space located in southwest Detroit!

Hygrade Deli

No reviews yet

Enduring, old-school shop with utilitarian atmosphere & classic sandwich menu that includes Reubens.

Supergeil

No reviews yet

Supergeil is inspired by the energy and food of Berlin’s Kreuzberg district. Not unlike Corktown, it is a neighborhood on the edge of center. It’s a multicultural place where artists, students, and Germany’s largest Turkish population live together.
The result is blocks of intense street art, Turkish bakeries, late night food stalls, and local watering holes serving German beer, and no matter what people get up to during the day, any good late night session ends with friends at a döner kebab stand. The döner is without a doubt the king of the Kreuzberg bar crawl.
So we are bringing our version of the Kreuzberg döner experience to Detroit and creating a place where you can begin and end your evening. Our cocktail menu pulls from the vibrant colors, spices and punchy flavors of the district. Our light and dark beer selection are a reference to the “branded” corner bars scattered throughout the neighborhood. Our food is diverse, direct and craveable.

The Goblin Detroit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston