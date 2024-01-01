Quesadillas in Sicklerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Jersey G.O.A.T. Grill & Public House - 645 Berlin - Cross Keys Road

645 Berlin - Cross Keys Road, Gloucester Township

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
mixed cheese, herb marinated chicken, caramelized onions
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • HOAGIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Tuscan Pizza

3101 Route 42 Suite 9, Sicklerville

Avg 4.5 (246 reviews)
Chicken Quesadilla$11.25
grilled chicken with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
grilled shrimp with mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese
Veggie Quesadilla$10.75
broccoli, fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms and spinach with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
