Go
Toast

Sid's Garage Meridian

Come in and enjoy!

3525 E Longwing lane STE 180

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Maui Wowie$12.75
Teriyaki glaze, caramelized pineapple, avocado, creamy spiced slaw
Truffle Parmesan Fries$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
Hangover$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, cheddar cheese, pretzel bun
Loco Fries$6.00
Loco seasoning
Crispy Tots$9.00
Slow-roasted pork belly, beer cheese, bang sauce
420$12.00
Crumbled oreo, chocolate, vanilla ice cream, jumbo cookie n cream sandwich
Steakhouse$12.50
Steak seasoning, sharp cheddar cheese, onion marmalade, grilled tomato, baby arugula
Not So Whimpie$12.50
Candied jalapeno bacon, aged cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, burger sauce
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$11.50
House spice, Asian slaw, pickles, bang sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Dare y'all to find better
See full menu

Location

3525 E Longwing lane STE 180

Meridian ID

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Lucky Fins

No reviews yet

Seafood | Sushi | Grill

Sockeye Grill & Brewery

No reviews yet

Come enjoy delicious food and Sockeye on tap, in a setting that’s distinctively Idaho!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston