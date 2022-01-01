Go
Toast

Side Bar & Restaurant Inc.

Thanks You For the Support!

10 E Gay Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burger$14.00
See full menu

Location

10 E Gay Street

West Chester PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bar Avalon

No reviews yet

Bar AV is a neighborhood restaurant and bar serving modern bistro fare & craft cocktails located in West Chester, Pa. Lively, comfortable and casual, dining at Bar Avalon is perfect for a variety of occasions, boasting a casual bistro menu with gourmet pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh fish & braised meats and a bar that steps back in time with prohibition-era and handcrafted specialty cocktails, bourbons, extensive wine list and a dozen draft beers.

The Social Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Street Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Riggtown Oven

No reviews yet

Take Out & Delivery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston