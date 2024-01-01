Side Chick - Rockville Center - SC - Rockville Centre
Open today 12:00 PM - 3:30 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:30 am
Location
47-51 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre NY 11570
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tap Room - Rockville Centre - Rockville Centre
No Reviews
47-51 N Village Ave Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurant
Kashi Japanese - Rockville Centre - 222 Sunrise Hwy
No Reviews
222 Sunrise Hwy Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurant
Siam Emerald - 88A North Village Avenue
No Reviews
88A North Village Avenue Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurant
235 Merrick Road - NY, Rockville Centre [24]
No Reviews
235 Merrick Road Rockville Centre, NY 11570
View restaurant