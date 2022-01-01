Side Door Tavern
Welcome to YOUR bar!
1403 Old Butler Rd.
Location
1403 Old Butler Rd.
New Castle PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Chubby’s - New Wilmington
Come in and enjoy!
CHIVE
We do SALADS- WRAPS- BOWLS and we do it right! Pick one of our favorites from the menu or build your own creation. Everything is fresh and made to order everyday!!
Debbie's Delicious Desserts
Come in and enjoy!
The Finish Line
Come in and enjoy!.