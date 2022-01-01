Go
Side of Aloha

Come in and enjoy!

POKE • FRENCH FRIES

541 E 12300 S • $$

Avg 5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

MINI
NACHOS$8.50
COMBO
CHX BITES & FRIES$6.95
REGULAR
MUSUBI$3.50
CRACK MAC$3.25
KIDS TERI$5.95
SAUCE$1.00
FURI FRIES$6.95
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

541 E 12300 S

Draper UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
