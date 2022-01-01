Side of Aloha
Come in and enjoy!
POKE • FRENCH FRIES
541 E 12300 S • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
541 E 12300 S
Draper UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.
Costa Vida - Draper
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.
Penny Ann's Cafe
Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting.
When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes.
Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!
Mr. Charlie's - Draper
Alabama style “chicken fingers” that are never frozen! Antibiotic free! Cage free! Vegetarian fed! Whether your craving crazy good chicken fingers, or want to have a go at one of our po' boy sandwiches! Come down and try the only place in Salt Lake City offering Alabama style chicken fingers!