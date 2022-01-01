American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Side Street Bar N Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
116 Reviews
$$
103 Lincoln Ave NE
Fertile, MN 56540
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
103 Lincoln Ave NE, Fertile MN 56540
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
West Main Pizza
We're more than just Pizza!
Joe's Diner - Crookston
Come in and enjoy!
Scobey's Pub and Grub
Come on in and enjoy!