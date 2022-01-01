Go
Side Street Bar N Grill image
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Side Street Bar N Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

116 Reviews

$$

103 Lincoln Ave NE

Fertile, MN 56540

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

103 Lincoln Ave NE, Fertile MN 56540

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

West Main Pizza

No reviews yet

We're more than just Pizza!

Joe's Diner - Crookston

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Scobey's Pub and Grub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Side Street Bar N Grill

orange star4.7 • 116 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston