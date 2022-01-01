Go
Side Street Cafe

* Welcome to Side Street Cafe *
* Live Like a Local *
We take great pride in our service, quality and new takes on fan favorite foods and drinks. We are well known for our extensive menu that offers "something for everyone" creative margaritas, Create Your Own Mac & Cheese and our giant fresh lobster rolls. Our home is yours, and we hope you come back again and again.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

49 Rodick St • $$

Avg 4.4 (6608 reviews)

Popular Items

Pub Fries$3.95
House-seasoned fries!
The Hometown Burger$12.95
Topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
FULL CYO Mac & Cheese$14.95
Our creamy mac includes your choice of two add-ins from our popular list.
MDI Fish Tacos$15.95
Seasoned broiled haddock, poblano coleslaw, avocado, mixed cheeses, flour tortillas. Served with seasoned black beans, rice.
New England Clam Chowder
Our popular creamy chowder, served with oyster crackers. Not available gluten free.
The Emmy$11.95
Lettuce, tomato, pesto, avocado, pickled beet slaw, mozzarella, pita
Black Bean Wrap$11.95
Warm wrap filled with our homemade black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and chipotle mayo.
Lobster Roll$32.95
Local hand-picked lobster meat, lightly seasoned and tossed in mayo and served on a grilled roll. Served with a cup of clam chowder.
HALF CYO Mac & Cheese$10.95
Half version of our creamy mac includes your choice of two add-ins from our popular list.
The Nomad Burger$14.95
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado and chipotle mayo on a ciabatta bun. Served with chips and a pickle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

49 Rodick St

Bar Harbor ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
