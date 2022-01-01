* Welcome to Side Street Cafe *

* Live Like a Local *

We take great pride in our service, quality and new takes on fan favorite foods and drinks. We are well known for our extensive menu that offers "something for everyone" creative margaritas, Create Your Own Mac & Cheese and our giant fresh lobster rolls. Our home is yours, and we hope you come back again and again.



SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL

49 Rodick St • $$