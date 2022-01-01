Side Street Cafe
* Welcome to Side Street Cafe *
* Live Like a Local *
We take great pride in our service, quality and new takes on fan favorite foods and drinks. We are well known for our extensive menu that offers "something for everyone" creative margaritas, Create Your Own Mac & Cheese and our giant fresh lobster rolls. Our home is yours, and we hope you come back again and again.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL
49 Rodick St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
49 Rodick St
Bar Harbor ME
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Reel Pizza Cinerama
New for Covi-19 Era.
Online Takeout Ordering.
Wed - Sun 4pm - 8:30pm.
Pizza, Salad, Nachos, Baked Goods, Popcorn, Drinks, Big Tickets, Swipe Gift Cards, One Shots.
No slices or soup this weekend.
THRIVE JUICE BAR & KITCHEN
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen offers quick and delicious nourishing food and vibrant drinks to fuel your adventures in and around Acadia National Park. Menu offerings include: breakfast bites, fresh juices, superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls, hearty salads, wraps, homemade healthy snacks and sweet treats. The Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen menu offers something for everyone and features abundant gluten-free and plant-based vegan options while providing fresh and exciting choices for meat eaters alike.
The Annex
Come in and enjoy!
Mama DiMatteo's
Come on in and enjoy!
Celebrating our 36th season