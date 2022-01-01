Go
Side Street Inn Hopaka

Open today 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1225 Hopaka Street

Honolulu, HI 96814

Popular Items

PAN-FRIED PORK CHOPS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$30.50
Pork Chops seasoned and pan-fried to golden brown.
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$134.00
Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad,
Signature Fried Rice, Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken.
CHEF COLIN'S CLASSICS 2.0 (6 -8 GUESTS)$262.00
Includes (2) orders each of the following dishes: Alae Salt Edamame, Farmer's Salad, Signature Fried Rice,
Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Boneless Kal Bi, & Spicy Garlic Chicken. Serves 6 - 8 guests.
SPICY GARLIC CHICKEN (3 - 4 GUESTS)$22.00
Battered boneless chicken deep fried & served with our homemade garlic sauce.
Garnished with green onions.
CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD (3 - 4 GUESTS)$19.25
Mixed greens, won bok, celery, bean sprouts, & shredded chicken breast. Topped with sesame seeds, green onions, & cilantro. House oriental-style dressing.
YAKISOBA (3 - 4 GUESTS)$19.00
Sun brand yakisoba (wheat noodles) sauteed with garden vegetables. Topped with kamaboko (fish cake), char siu, & chinese parsley.
Ohana Pack (3 - 4 guests)$70.00
Pan-Fried Pork Chops, Spicy Garlic Chicken, & Signature Fried Rice. Perfect for 3 - 4 guests!
BONELESS KAL BI SHORT RIBS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$40.00
Char-broiled Korean-style short ribs . Garnished with sesame seeds & green onions. Served with Kim Chee.
"DA WORKS" FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)$21.75
Our Signature Fried Rice with Lup Cheong sausage and Kim Chee
SIGNATURE FRIED RICE (3 - 4 GUESTS)$19.00
Char siu, Portuguese sausage, bacon, peas & carrots, & green onion topping.
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu HI 96814

Directions

