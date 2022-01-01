Go
Sleek eatery with a copper bar serving drinks & a blend of Mediterranean & American comfort foods.
Come in and enjoy!

542 Grand Ave • $$

Avg 3.8 (1086 reviews)

Popular Items

Pear Salad$12.00
Point Reyes blue cheese, spiced walnuts, spinach, endive, watercress & radicchio, with walnut-sherry vinaigrette.
The Hamburger$16.00
Niman Ranch Beef w/ lettuce, pickled onions and cucumbers, chipotle Thousand Island dressing, toasted bun and your choice of fries or green salad. Add cheese, bacon or a fried egg!
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$25.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon Served with white bean salad of cucumber, radish, red onion and sun gold tomatoes, cilantro and lime.
Steak Frites$36.00
Cast-iron seared Niman Ranch Rib Eye with Bearnaise butter and scallion Pommes frites
Chocolate Cake$9.50
"Flourless" Chocolate Cake with
raspberry caramel sauce, chocolate
sauce and whipped cream.
Contains almond flour.
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mary's boneless Chicken thigh marinated in buttermilk and coated in seasoned flour and fried. Served with cabbage, radish and cilantro slaw with lime dressing. Aioli and pickled jalapenos on the side and choice of fries.
The Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine, iceberg, escarole, radicchio lettuces, garbanzo beans, aged provolone, salami and creamy-herb dressing.
Smoked Trout Salad$13.00
Smoked Trout Salad
Arugula, watercress, new potatoes,
green beans and green goddess dressing.
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
Panko-crusted Maine Hake on a toasted bun, tartar sauce, spicy daikon slaw and choice of fries.
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Sliced roast pork with ham, swiss cheese, dijon mustard and jalapeno relish. Served with oven baked fries and pickled peppers, carrots and onions.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

542 Grand Ave

Oakland CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
