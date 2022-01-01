Go
Toast

The Stache

Come in and enjoy

FRENCH FRIES

941 E 4th St • $

Avg 4 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries$5.00
Smash Stache Cheeseburger$8.00
Buffalo Wings$8.00
Basket of tots$6.00
Backyard BBQ Burger$10.00
Side of Jalapeno Ranch$0.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Vegan Smash Burger$9.00
Beer Battered Cheese Curds$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

941 E 4th St

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hawk

No reviews yet

Come in to get well!

Darling's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TORISHO

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!
The most popular "KARAAGE" brand has finally arrived in U.S.A for the first time!
Taste our Award winning Fried Chicken from Japan!
"Tori" means chicken, "Sho" means laugh or smile in Japanese. :)
We want you to become happy from having our fried chicken, "KARAAGE"!

The Grasshopper

No reviews yet

Cocktail Bar. Drinks to take home. 21 and over only,

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston