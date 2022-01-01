Go
Sidecar Chisholm Creek image

Sidecar Chisholm Creek

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

13230 PAWNEE DRIVE DR

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73114

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

13230 PAWNEE DRIVE DR, OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73114

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Solo's Park and Pub Parent

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hatch Chisholm Creek

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chalk (NEW)

No reviews yet

OKC-based restaurant with a premier sports-watching venue and a rooftop patio

Sidecar Chisholm Creek

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston