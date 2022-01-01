Go
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

Come in and Enjoy the World's Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee!

270 East 17th Street Suite 18

Popular Items

*Huckleberry$4.50
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor$4.50
Week of:
May 31st – Butter & Salt
June 7th – Huckleberry
June 14th –Old Fashion
June 21st—Triple Chocolate
June 28th—Celebration Cake
Butter & Salt$3.75
Vanilla bean cake doughnut with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
Location

270 East 17th Street Suite 18

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
