Go
Toast

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

Located in the heart of LA's Farmers Market neighborhood.

175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Choc-A-Lot$4.75
Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.
Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor$4.50
Week of:
May 31st – Butter & Salt
June 7th – Huckleberry
June 14th –Old Fashion
June 21st—Triple Chocolate
June 28th—Celebration Cake
Black Onyx Mocha$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
The Sidecar Classics Box 12$42.00
A double dose of our Sidecar Classics box! Includes (2) Butter & Salt, (2) Old Fashion, (2) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (2) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (2) Choc-a-Lot, (2) Huckleberry. No substitutions.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
Caramel Latte$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
*Huckleberry$4.25
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
*Vanilla Bean Glazed$3.75
Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
Celebration Cake$3.50
Holidays and special occasions are the name of the game with our ever-changing, confetti-filled vanilla bean cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze and sprinkles, customized seasonally based on what we're celebrating!
See full menu

Location

175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Molly Malone's-

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bacari

No reviews yet

Bacari W. 3rd is a Venetian-inspired small plates restaurant featuring Mediterranean-influenced dishes by Chef Lior Hillel. We are the fifth restaurant of the Kronfli Brothers, a family-owned, growing group of restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Offering a rotating curation of small-production wines and eclectic beers from around the world, we are also known for our one-of-a-kind 90-minute open bar special. Our team provides warm hospitality in our comfortable, dining room marked by our beautiful garden, rustic mediterranean decor, and spacious indoor-outdoor bar. We look forward to seeing you soon!

El Granjero Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EBs Beer & Wine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston