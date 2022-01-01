Go
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

1730 ANAHEIM AVE

Popular Items

*Huckleberry$4.25
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Caramel Latte$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
Old Fashion$3.50
Our take on a classic, buttermilk, nutmeg and cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla bean glaze.
Weekly Gluten Friendly Flavor$4.50
Week of:
May 31st – Butter & Salt
June 7th – Huckleberry
June 14th –Old Fashion
June 21st—Triple Chocolate
June 28th—Celebration Cake
*Vanilla Bean Glazed$3.75
Classic raised doughnut with our signature vanilla bean glaze.
The Sidecar Classics Box 12$42.00
A double dose of our Sidecar Classics box! Includes (2) Butter & Salt, (2) Old Fashion, (2) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (2) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (2) Choc-a-Lot, (2) Huckleberry. No substitutions.
Black Onyx Mocha$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
Chai Latte$5.00
Award-winning Australian Prana Chai with premium milk.
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
Known as cà phê đá or cafe da in its native land (literally "ice coffee"), this cold & bold beverage is made with 4 shots of our signature espresso, sweetened condensed milk and whole milk; stirred and served over ice.
*Apple Fritter$5.25
FRIDAY ONLY Served on Fritter Fridays ONLY, our take on a classic, made with plenty of fresh Granny Smith Apples and topped with our house made apple cider glaze. *Made in limited quantities; available while supplies last!

Location

1730 ANAHEIM AVE

COSTA MESA CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
