Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

FishBonz Grill

It's all about the taste– no bonz about it! Fishbonz offers a range of creative, fresh dishes with many varieties of grilled fish and seafood including a great selection of tacos, nutritional bowls, signature tossed salads, clam chowder and soups, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, black beans, and homemade coleslaw. There is something you're sure to love!

Try our favorites: unbelievable grilled salmon with succulent garlic butter sauce or our scrumptious Shrimp Tacos so fresh you would think you're eating right from the docks. To meet our high standards in freshness, we only use fresh ingredients brought in daily to insure impeccable quality and taste.

Come by for a delicious meal made fresh, just the way you like it. Enjoy!

