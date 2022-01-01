Go
Toast

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

Home of the Worlds Freshest Doughnuts and Coffee, Sidecar’s mission is to consistently use a “from the earth” approach in their sourcing of ingredients, their innovation with new flavors, and their commitment to customer service. From the moment you step into Sidecar and bite into one of their delectable treats, you will surely agree that this is not your ordinary doughnut experience.

2549 Pacific Coast Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Huckleberry$4.50
Chock full of fresh, foraged huckleberries, a huckleberry cake doughnut, topped with huckleberry glaze.
Cappuccino$4.00
Made with Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso and steamed milk of your choice. Yes, we have non-dairy options!
*Choc-A-Lot$5.00
Our signature raised chocolate doughnut, topped with a house made chocolate glaze and Valrhona Chocolate cocoa nibs.
Black Onyx Mocha$4.50
Sidecar's take on a traditional mocha, made with Black Onyx Cocoa, milk, and espresso.
The Sidecar Classics Box 6$21.00
There’s nothin’ like a classic, especially when it’s a classic variety pack of our classic flavors! Ideal for friends & families who like to share, The Sidecar Classics box is made up of 1 each of our Top 6 daily flavors, including both cake and raised doughnuts. Includes (1) Butter & Salt, (1) Old Fashion, (1) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (1) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (1) Choc-a-Lot, (1) Huckleberry. No substitutions.
*Maple Bacon$5.25
Raised doughnut topped with pure Vermont Maple Syrup glaze and crispy, all-natural bacon.
Saigon Cinnamon Crumb$3.50
Slightly sweet, slightly spicy Saigon cinnamon cake doughnut, topped with vanilla glaze and a house made cinnamon-almond streusel.
Caramel Latte$4.50
Available hot or over ice, made with our very own house made caramel, Common Room Roasters' award-winning Brunswick Blend espresso, and your choice of milk. Pro tip: caramel and almond milk go great together... just sayin'!
Sidecar Cold Brew$5.00
On draft! Our very own, rich and delicious cold brew coffee is sourced and roasted by our friends at Common Room Roasters.
The Sidecar Classics Box 12$42.00
A double dose of our Sidecar Classics box! Includes (2) Butter & Salt, (2) Old Fashion, (2) Saigon Cinnamon Crumb, (2) Vanilla Bean Glazed, (2) Choc-a-Lot, (2) Huckleberry. No substitutions.
See full menu

Location

2549 Pacific Coast Highway

Torrance CA

Sunday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gaetano's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving authentic Italian dishes from our family's recipe book since 1993. Homemade pasta, fresh breads and locally sourced ingredients. We are a family owned operation that emphasizes food quality and pleasant service. Looking for a recommendation? You wont be disappointed if you try our homemade Tagliatelle and Chianti Short Ribs, Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli, Chicken Parmigiana or for dessert the Nutella Bread Pudding!

FishBonz Grill

No reviews yet

It's all about the taste– no bonz about it! Fishbonz offers a range of creative, fresh dishes with many varieties of grilled fish and seafood including a great selection of tacos, nutritional bowls, signature tossed salads, clam chowder and soups, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, black beans, and homemade coleslaw. There is something you're sure to love!
Try our favorites: unbelievable grilled salmon with succulent garlic butter sauce or our scrumptious Shrimp Tacos so fresh you would think you're eating right from the docks. To meet our high standards in freshness, we only use fresh ingredients brought in daily to insure impeccable quality and taste.
Come by for a delicious meal made fresh, just the way you like it. Enjoy!

Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

YiFang Fruit Tea - Torrance

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston