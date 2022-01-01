Sidecar Jenks
Come in and enjoy!
161 S Riverfront Drive, Suite B200
Location
161 S Riverfront Drive, Suite B200
Tulsa OK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hatch Jenks
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.
Ah-Sigh-e Jenks
Fast, Healthy and Energizing to go food that tastes great! Eat healthy on the run!
Coney I-Lander
Come in and enjoy!