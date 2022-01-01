Go
Toast

Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

1114 Constance St

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Garlic Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Shaved Red Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Dong Phoung Brioche Bun
Shrimp Remoulade$14.00
Boiled Gulf Shrimp, White Remoulade Dressing, Iceberg Lettuce, Saltine Crackers
Extra Saltines
Fish & Chips$17.00
Cod, Habanero Tartar Sauce, Wedge Fries
Manchego Burger$15.00
Manchego Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Garlic Aioli, Dong Phuong Brioche Bun
Crispy Calamari$13.00
Calamari, Romesco, Parmesan
Smoked Fish Dip$14.00
House-Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Candied Lemon, Shrimp Chips
Extra French Bread$1.00
Side Ranch$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Reservations
Catering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1114 Constance St

New Orleans LA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Boca

No reviews yet

Argentine- style Steakhouse

Butcher

No reviews yet

Order your favorite sandwich, side item, charcuterie plate and sweet treat now and pick it up To-Go in 15 minutes. See you shortly!

Cochon

No reviews yet

Cochon offers true Cajun and southern cooking-- the food is focused and simple, roast meats with natural sauces, homemade boudin and andouille sausage, smoked brisket and seafood delivered fresh from waters around the New Orleans by local fishermen.   In 2007 the world-renowned culinary organization The James Beard Foundation named Chef Link Best Chef: South and Cochon was nominated as Best New Restaurant.  Cochon is located at 930 Tchoupitoulas Street at the corner of Andrew Higgins Street, in the Warehouse District. For more information and menus please visit www.cochonrestaurant.com

Calcasieu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston