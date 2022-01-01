Go
The Sidecar - Supper Club & Beer Garden

Cozy neighborhood pub with a from-scratch kitchen and seasonal live music venue nestled in the heart of historic downtown Batavia.

SANDWICHES • GRILL

12 N River St • $$

Avg 4.3 (381 reviews)

Willy’s Hot Honey Fried Chicken$15.00
Fried chicken breast, fried green tomato, habanero hot honey drizzle and bourbon peaches on a brioche bun, in collaboration with Willy’s Sauce.
River Street Burger$11.00
One or two 4oz patties with Wisconsin white cheddar, housemade hickory smoked back bacon, coffee barbeque, on Gnarly Knots pretzel bun.
Kid Grilled Cheese$6.00
State Champ$11.00
One or two 4oz patties with havarti cheese, tomato + bacon jam, garlic aioli, arugula, pickled red onion, on Gnarly Knots pretzel bun.
Bacon + Cheddar + Kraut Eggrolls
Hickory smoked back bacon, Wisconsin cheddar and saurkraut wrapped up and fried, served with Russian dressing
Gnarly Grilled Cheese$12.00
Havarti cheese, caramelized onions and griddled tomato on sliced pretzel bread
Classic Impossible$16.00
IMPOSSIBLE meatless patty on a homemade potato bun with pickled onion, arugula, tomato, smoked gouda cheese and garlic aioli.
*** Ask for a vegan setup- gluten free / vegan bun, vegan cheddar and no aioli.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$11.00
Wisconsin white cheddar with rice flour tempura batter, served with spicy Backfire sauce or ranch.
Fried Pickles$9.50
Thin-sliced housemade pickles lightly breaded and fried, served with homemade ranch.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

12 N River St

Batavia IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
