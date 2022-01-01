Go
Side Chick

We have the BEST HALAL FOOD in the neighborhood!

692 Columbia Road

Popular Items

Chick Lickin' Fingers
Do you want them plain or mixed in a delicious sauce? Also they come with the dip of your choice.
Hell-A-Hot Chick$7.99
Buffalo crispy chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with blue cheese.
Regular Fries
Hot Cheeto$8.99
Crispy chick, lettuce, banana peppers, topped with "Cheetos" and dressed with our "Creamy Cheese Sauce".
Whole Wings
Do you want them plain or mixed in a delicious sauce? Also they come with the dip of your choice.
Parmesan Truffle Fries$6.99
Cake
Main Chick$6.99
Crispy chick, lettuce, tomato and dressed with our "Side Chick White Sauce".
Wifey Found Out$8.99
Spiciest crispy chick, lettuce, pickled onion, pickles and dressed with our "Hottest Spicy Diablo Sauce".
Spicy Fries$4.99
Location

692 Columbia Road

Dorchester MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
