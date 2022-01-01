Go
Side Door dc

Pickup and Delivery Side Door

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast

Popular Items

Mandarin Salad$10.00
baby spinach and arugula, mandarin oranges, walnuts, dried cranberries, parmesan, poppy seed vinaigrette
Pastry #1$9.00
Hearty multigrain toast, sliced avocado, chili peppers, whipped goat cheese, roasted heirloom tomatoes, assortment of sprouts
Pop (Choose a Flavor)$2.00
Bubly (Choose a Flavor)$2.50
Caesar Salad$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
Lettuce Wraps (3 to an order)$10.00
Grilled Chicken Cobb
- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
OR
Tuna Nicoise
-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
Yogurt Parfait$11.00
Pastry #2$4.00
Hand-cut Idaho potatoes
Po'Boy$16.00
fried shrimp, lettuce, pickle aioli
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
Location

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
