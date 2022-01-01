Sideliners Pub and Grill

Go
CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.99
A traditional build your own grilled chicken sandwich! Built on a delicious pretzel bun and it comes with your choice of a side!
CHICKEN TENDERS$5.99
2 breaded crispy chicken tenders with a side choice
SEAFOOD NACHOS$14.99
Shrimp, scallops, homemade pepperjack cheese sauce and fresh pico de gallo
BRAUHAUS PRETZEL$9.99
10" Pub pretzel served with honey mustard and nacho cheese
CHEESY PIZZA BREAD$5.99
1 topping cheesy pizza bread with a side choice
PEPPERJACK WONTONS$8.99
A perfect blend of pepper jack/cheddar cheese, chopped jalapenos, applewood smoked bacon and crushed red pepper served with ranch dressing
WHISKEY BBQ STEAK SANDWICH$10.99
Thinly sliced rib-eye smothered in Whiskey BBQ sauce topped with our own homemade jalapeno coleslaw served on a hoagie roll
CAJUN CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Grilled chicken with cajun seasoning, pepperjack cheese, avaocado, lettuce, mayo, tomato, and onions on a pretzel bun
TURKEY WRAP$9.99
4 CHICKEN TENDERS$9.99
(4) Crispy chciken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauce and a side
Location

W309S4837 Commercail Drive

North Prairiw WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
