Sidelines East

Sidelines East offers a place where family and friends can meet, a fresh, delicious menu and plenty of cold drinks. We offer 12 beers on tap that are rotated to satisfy everyone’s taste and our weekly food specials are sure to please your palate! Join us for all the broadcasts of your favorite sports teams on our 10 TV screens.
As of 2020, a new outside edition of Sidelines East was erected. Dine under the pavilion and enjoy the outside! The pavilion is equipped with fans and heat to keep you comfortable in any type of weather. Stay tuned for even more renovations to the pavilion coming in 2022!
When looking for a comfortable local spot for lunch or a night out, head to Sidelines East Sports Bar & Grill. We strive to provide excellent, friendly service and our staff is looking forward to serving you. Come check us out soon for FOOD, FUN & SPORTS!

Popular Items

Fried Pickles$7.00
Crispy fried pickles served with dill ranch dressing.
Appetizer Sampler$12.00
Boneless wings, onion petals, mozzarella sticks, mini quesadillas, and fried pickles. (No Substitutions)
10 Wings$15.00
Our wings are double cooked and lightly dusted with house seasoning. Add one of our many sauces either tossed or on the side. Served with homemade blue cheese or ranch dressing and fresh carrots and celery.
Side Of Fries$3.00
Cheese Steak$10.00
Shredded brisket and rib-eye topped with American cheese. Served with house made potato chips.
Cheesesteak Bites (6)$9.00
Fried pizza dough bites stuffed with shredded steak and cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Big Rodeo Burger$11.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion petals.
Basket Of Fries$7.00
Seasoned fries served with Monterrey jack cheese sauce.
Boneless Wings$9.50
Tender pieces of chicken breast, lightly breaded and tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with seasoned fries, carrots, celery and our home made blue cheese dressing.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Three firecracker shrimp soft tacos topped with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
Location

1202 Tuckahoe Rd

Milmay NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
