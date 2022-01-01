Go
Sidelines Grille

Great Food, Good Times & All The Games!

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6

Popular Items

'10 Wings'$14.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'6 Wings'$9.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'SIDE Dressing'$0.60
'Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Wrap'$10.00
Choose Buffalo Sauce. Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Ultimate Chicken Wrap'$10.00
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Location

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6

Canton GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
