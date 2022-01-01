Go
Sidelines Grille

Great Food, Good Times & All The Games!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)

Popular Items

'Tennessee Whiskey'$13.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with Tennessee Whisky BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Pepper-jack Cheese & Fried Onions. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Wrap'$10.00
Choose Buffalo Sauce. Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'10 Boneless Wings'$14.00
Fresh, never frozen. Hand-breaded to order. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'The American'$12.00
Two 4oz Angus Beef Smash Patties with American Cheese, Bacon & a Fried Egg over easy. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'Ultimate Chicken Wrap'$10.00
Choose Grilled or Fried Chicken rolled with Lettuce + Tomato + Cheddar-Jack + Ranch in a Flour Tortilla. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
'House Salad'$6.00
Mixed Salad Greens topped with Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheddar-jack Cheese & Croutons. Your choice of Salad Dressing. Add Grilled, Blackened, or Fried Chicken for $6 additional.
'10 Wings'$14.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'16 Wings'$18.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'6 Wings'$9.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
'25 Wings'$27.00
Fresh, never frozen. Served with Celery, Carrot Sticks & choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing. Add Fries for $2 additional.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy

Canton GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

J Michael's Prime

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knuckie's Hoagies

No reviews yet

Locally owned; Hoagies served up in our famous roll; Slicing premium Boar's Head meats &cheeses daily.

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs

No reviews yet

At Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, we are dedicated to using the freshest, the highest quality, the tastiest, and only the best ingredients.
Our chefs are dedicated and experienced leaving you with nothing but the best experience.
Our unique environment, superior food, and excellent service are sure to leave you with a smile on your face.

