Sidelines Grille
Great Food, Good Times & All The Games!
300 Village Center Drive
Popular Items
Location
300 Village Center Drive
Woodstock GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
A&M Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Saigon Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Holbrook of Woodstock
Come in and enjoy!
Rootstock
Come in and enjoy!