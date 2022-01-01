Go
Sidelines Grille

Great Food, Good Times & All The Games!

300 Village Center Drive

Popular Items

16 Wings$17.00
Perfect sized, not skimpy.
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
All American Burger$12.00
Half pound Angus Beef with American Cheese & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Spicy Queso Dip$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
Sidelines Burger$11.00
Half pound Angus Beef chargrilled over an open flame. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Kid Wings$6.00
5 fresh, never frozen, premium Chicken Wings fried & tossed in House-made Buffalo Sauce of your choice. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Paleo Chicken Dinner$13.00
Boneless, skinless Chicken Breast chargrilled with Olive Oil, Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper & sliced into strips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
Chicken Finger Dinner$13.00
Generous serving of crispy, hand breaded Tenderloins with choice of Dippin' Sauce. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
10 Boneless Wings$13.00
Tender White Meat hand breaded & deep fried. Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
10 Wings$13.00
Perfect sized, not skimpy.
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo Sauce.
Prime Rib Philly$14.00
Certified Angus Beef grilled with Onions, Mushrooms & White American Cheese. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Location

300 Village Center Drive

Woodstock GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
