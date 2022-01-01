SideStreet Burgers

Our famous Fat Panda is a show stopper! It's made from tenderloin tips and marinated in our secret Korean BBQ sauce. 6.5 ounces of "Panda" served atop a fresh New Orleans Gambino French Bread Bread with Spicy Mayo and Cilantro. Try the Skinny Panda: Lettuce wraps with Pico, Slaw, Peanuts, and Cilantro.

