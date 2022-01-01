Go
SideTrack Bar + Grill

Serving small plates, handcrafted burgers and sandwiches, salads and other seasonal dishes. Our bar features a selection of local craft beers, fine wines, and top shelf spirits.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

30 West Angela St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1130 reviews)

Popular Items

Maui Waui BBQ Pulled Pork$16.00
wasabi coleslaw, egg bun
Kentucky Cobb$20.00
warm fried chicken, European bacon, Pt. Reyes blue cheese, tomato, avocado, crumbled egg & haricot verts, Romaine, red wine vinaigrette & creamy Ranch
Salmon Sandwich$17.00
lemon aioli, avocado, arugula, tomato, egg bun
SideTrack Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, dill pickle chips, our tangy sauce (onions optional)
Fish & Chips$17.00
Comes with Fries and Coleslaw. Red Snapper Fish
Caesar Entree Salad$13.00
Romaine, Caesar dressing, hearts of palm, sun dried tomatoes, croutons, parmesan
Almondwood Bacon Burger$17.00
sharp cheddar, grilled mushrooms & onions, brown mustard
Seared Salmon Salad$20.00
fresh salmon served over arugula tossed with chilled couscous, black currants, roasted pepitas, fresh corn & shaved parmesan, pesto buttermilk dressing
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
cherry jerk sauce, lettuce, tomato, egg bun (grilled chicken optional)
Tater Todds$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 West Angela St

Pleasanton CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
