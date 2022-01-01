Go
Toast

Sidetrack Bar and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

56 E. Cross St • $$

Avg 4.4 (7331 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken & Chz Quesadilla$10.50
Seasoned chicken breast grilled w/ pepper jack, salsa and cheddar cheese in two flour tortillas. Served with tortilla chips, salsa and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Breast$5.75
Steak Frites$16.25
10 oz. Hand Cut New York Strip served with Hand Cut Fries and cooked to order
Yankee Pot Roast$13.25
Slow Roasted for 8 hours and served w/ mashed redskin potatoes, gravy and roasted sweet carrots
4oz Cole Slaw$1.75
3 Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
Three cheese quesadilla
Fish & Chips$13.25
Beer Battered Cod served w/ hand cut english chips and fresh slaw
Southern Mac$13.25
Our classic Mac & Cheese, handcrafted w/ Wisconsin Cheddar, American, & Gorgonzola, tossed w/ Boars Head Bacon & topped w/ our homemade BBQ Pork
Catfish Dinner$13.25
2oz Garlic Aioli$0.75
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

56 E. Cross St

Ypsilanti MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aubree's Pizzeria & Grill -Depot Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Corner Brewery

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!
Curbside Pick-Up or Delivery!
Pick-Up Orders, in the Last Name field please note the type of vehicle you'll be arriving in with your name in this field. This will help facilitate our watching for your arrival at the Norris Street entrance as the phone lines can get busy! Thank you for your support!

Vegano Italiano

No reviews yet

100% Vegan. Serving Italian Vegan Cuisine such as pizzas, pastas, sandwiches, desserts and more.

Bon Appetit Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston