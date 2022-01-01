Go
Side Tracks Bar & Grill

No substitutions. Additions will be charged extra by takeout staff. It's easy to get side-tracked, at Side Tracks! Take a step back in time at Side Tracks, surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great 'made from scratch in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Visit our website at sidetracksbar.com for upcoming events, daily specials & to join ST Loyalty TODAY for free! Pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary.

GRILL

266 Lake Nepessing Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Trolley Burger$5.99
Cheesy Bread$8.00
Four cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, cheddar and Parmesan on our house-baked bread, served with your choice of dipping sauce. We recommend Ranch & Marinara!
Bread Basket$6.00
Our house-made bread baked to a golden brown and served with ranch or marinara for dipping.
Coke$1.99
Mac n Cheese Dinner$12.00
House-made 7-cheese creation by Chef Rich baked with Cavatappi noodles and topped with seasoned bread crumbs. Add Chicken, Pulled Pork or Bacon +3.
Onion Rings$5.00
BBQ Salad$14.00
Chopped Lettuce, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato & Crispy Fried Chicken topped in a sweet BBQ sauce and topped with onion straws. We recommend the Southwest Ranch Dressing.
Large Cheese Pizza$12.00
Build-your-own cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
LG PiggyBack Pizza$18.00
Pepperoni, Ham, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Onion.
Antipasta Salad$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

266 Lake Nepessing Rd

Lapeer MI

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
