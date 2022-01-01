Sidewalk Cafe Denton
Thank you for selecting Sidewalk!
2900 Wind River Lane suite 130
Location
2900 Wind River Lane suite 130
Denton TX
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Fondita
Come in and enjoy!
Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.
Hawaiian Bros
Come in and enjoy!
Boka Feliz
Mexican Scratch Kitchen