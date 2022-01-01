Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
Healthy living starts at Sidewalk Chef Kitchen. We take pride in providing fresh, flavorful and health-conscious meals so both your body and mind will feel good when you dine with us. Choose from our 500-calorie Heat & Eat Meals or a variety of delicious salads, soups, sandwiches, and burgers. We also carry a wide range of plant-based dishes.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
6500 NW 12th Ave • $$
Location
6500 NW 12th Ave
Fort Lauderdale FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
