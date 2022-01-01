Go
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen

Healthy living starts at Sidewalk Chef Kitchen. We take pride in providing fresh, flavorful and health-conscious meals so both your body and mind will feel good when you dine with us. Choose from our 500-calorie Heat & Eat Meals or a variety of delicious salads, soups, sandwiches, and burgers. We also carry a wide range of plant-based dishes.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

6500 NW 12th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (471 reviews)

Popular Items

Lemongrass Chicken & Rice Bowl$12.50
with Asian vegetables
Soda$1.75
Bottled Tea$2.75
Kale & Brussels Sprouts Salad$9.95
Organic kale, Brussels sprouts, cran-raisins, & mini Peruvian peppers; served with mango turmeric vinaigrette. Optional protein add-ons available.
Impossible Loaf$14.50
served with veggies and mashed potatoes
Chocolate Chip House Made Cookies$3.00
Kettle Chips$1.50
Spinach Salad$9.95
Locally grown, organic spinach leaves topped with hard boiled hormone free eggs, pickled red onions, seasoned chickpeas & gorgonzola cheese; served with citrus vinaigrette. Optional protein add-ons available.
NEW - "Pro Galore" Stir-fry 80 Grams Wild Shrimp/80 Grams Skinless Chicken 300 Grams Veggies, 50 Grams Basmati$14.50
Grass Fed Bison Taco Bowl$14.50
over rice with onions, peppers, & assorted vegetables
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6500 NW 12th Ave

Fort Lauderdale FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

