Sidewall Pizza Company

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

148 Reviews

207 W Olive. St.

Bozeman, MT 59715

Hours

Popular Items

4 Breadsticks$6.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Roasted Mushroom Pizza$21.00
garlic sauce base, shiitake, oyster, crimini & button mushrooms roasted with garlic, shallots,
butter, white wine & fresh herbs, mozzarella, pecorino
Ranch$1.00
Smoky Salad Small$10.00
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Margherita Pizza$16.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
6 Breadsticks$8.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Spicy Italian Pizza$22.00
Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, Italian herbs, extra virgin olive oil,
shredded & fresh mozzarella, pecorino
Smoky Salad Large$20.00
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce
Little Pepperoni Pizza$20.00
Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust
brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Urban Kitchen

No reviews yet

Urban Kitchen is the contemporary dining scene and neighborhood restaurant featuring local and
seasonal New American Cuisine in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Join friends after skiing a long
day at Bridger Bowl or after work as you spend time in historical downtown Bozeman.

Whistle Pig Korean

No reviews yet

Authentic Korean in Downtown Bozeman since 2014

Copper Whiskey Bar

No reviews yet

Come for the food, stay for the whiskey.

Nina's

No reviews yet

Nina’s Tacos & Tequila is Chefs Joseph and Megan Romano’s vision on taking a fresh look into Mexican cuisine. With meticulous attention to detail, their hand picked Tequila and Mezcal selection is second to none in the entire state of Montana!

