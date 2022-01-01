Sidewall Pizza Company
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
148 Reviews
$$
207 W Olive. St.
Bozeman, MT 59715
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
207 W Olive. St., Bozeman MT 59715
Nearby restaurants
Urban Kitchen
Urban Kitchen is the contemporary dining scene and neighborhood restaurant featuring local and
seasonal New American Cuisine in a friendly and warm atmosphere. Join friends after skiing a long
day at Bridger Bowl or after work as you spend time in historical downtown Bozeman.
Whistle Pig Korean
Authentic Korean in Downtown Bozeman since 2014
Copper Whiskey Bar
Come for the food, stay for the whiskey.
Nina's
Nina’s Tacos & Tequila is Chefs Joseph and Megan Romano’s vision on taking a fresh look into Mexican cuisine. With meticulous attention to detail, their hand picked Tequila and Mezcal selection is second to none in the entire state of Montana!