Sidewall Pizza Company

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Greenville, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-558-0235 and we'll be happy to assist you.

99 Cleveland Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Little Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Hot Hawaiian Pizza$20.50
crushed tomato sauce, chopped bacon, prosciutto, roasted pineapple, fresh jalapeños, mozzarella
-Half & Half Pizza*
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Ranch$1.00
House made local buttermilk ranch
Margherita Pizza$16.00
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Pear Salad Small$8.75
sliced pears, dried cranberries, red onion, maple cinnamon candied walnuts, blue cheese, organic baby spinach, fig balsamic vinaigrette
Smoky Salad Small$8.75
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Location

Greenville SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
