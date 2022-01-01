Sidewall Pizza Company
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Downtown Greenville, SC. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-558-0235 and we'll be happy to assist you.
99 Cleveland Street
Popular Items
Location
99 Cleveland Street
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Topsoil Restaurant
Open for dinner and take out Thursday - Sunday from 5-9pm and brunch Sunday 10-2. Looking for some of the best food in Greenville SC? Executive Chef Adam Cooke 2020 Semifinalist for Best Chef Southeast paints with flavor!
We are a farm to table restaurant serving locally grown produce and proteins with many beautiful plant based items on our menu. We have a lovely covered, heated patio for outdoor dining overlooking the Swamp Rabbit Trail and properly spaced indoor dining as well as delicious take out.
Join us for a culinary adventure every Sunday evening for our Chef's Tasting Menu with optional wine pairings. No two Sundays are ever the same!
Reservations on Open Table. Private parties and catering available info@topsoilrestaurant.com
Monkey Wrench Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Sidewall Pizza Company
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Travelers Rest, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order. Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-610-0527.
Red Horse Out
Farm-to-table gourmet food has never tasted so good.