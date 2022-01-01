Go
Sidewall Pizza Company

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza on Pelham Rd in Greenville, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order.Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-991-8748.

PIZZA

3598 Pelham Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Wedge Salad$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza$16.00
crushed tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Ranch$1.00
house made local buttermilk ranch
Big Pepperoni Pizza$17.25
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella, and big pepperonis
Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
crushed tomato sauce, mozzarella
Smoky Salad Small$8.75
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
Little Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
-Half & Half Pizza*
14" signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3598 Pelham Road

Greenville SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
