Sidewall Pizza Company
Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza on Pelham Rd in Greenville, SC. Follow the link below to begin your online order.Take out pick up times will vary with the size of the order. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call at 864-991-8748.
PIZZA
3598 Pelham Road • $$
Location
3598 Pelham Road
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
