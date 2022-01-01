Go
Toast

Sidewall Pizza Company

Welcome to the online ordering page for Sidewall Pizza in Five Forks, SC. Please take note of your pick up time at the completion of your order - an email confirmation will be sent to the email provided. If you have any questions please give us a call and we'll be happy to assist you.

2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoky Salad Small$8.75
roasted corn, roasted broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, smoky candied walnuts, organic spring mix, basil dressing
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Margherita Pizza$16.00
fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil
Little Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
Over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust
brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Protein Pizza$21.50
chopped bacon, big pepperoni, prosciutto, Italian sausage, mozzarella, pecorino
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
BYO Pizza$15.00
build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust
Say Cheese Pizza$15.00
mozzarella on crushed tomato sauce
-Half & Half Pizza*
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Ranch$1.00
House made local buttermilk ranch
See full menu

Location

2615 Woodruff Road Suite 100

Simpsonville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cocobowlz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Menkoi Ramen House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GINZA CAFE- Greenville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston